Forest Dept Official Gunned Down by Militants Inside His Baramulla Residence
Police have registered a case and initial investigation establishes the involvement of LeT militant Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, the spokesman said.
Srinagar: Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants shot dead a Forest Department official on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, police said.
"Terrorists this evening barged inside Tariq Ahmad Malik's house in Zandpal area in Tangmarg and fired upon him," a police spokesman said.
Malik sustained critical injuries and later succumbed, he said.
Police have registered a case and initial investigation establishes the involvement of LeT militant Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, the spokesman said.
