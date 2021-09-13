CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Forest Experts Gear Up for National Tiger Estimation With Training Programme in MP
1-MIN READ

Forest Experts Gear Up for National Tiger Estimation With Training Programme in MP

The tiger estimation exercise is carried out every four years in the country

The tiger estimation exercise is carried out every four years in the country

The tiger estimation exercise is carried out every four years in the country

Madhya Pradesh, having the highest number of tigers as per the last census conducted in 2018, has geared up for the All India Tiger Estimation-2022 with a training program of forest and wildlife experts before embarking on a three-month-long survey starting next month, an official said on Monday.

The tiger estimation exercise is carried out every four years in the country.

A two-day training program for the Tiger Estimation-2022 concluded on Sunday at Pachmarhi in Hoshangabad district, located about 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 13, 2021, 13:43 IST