INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Forest Fire Triggers Landmine Blasts along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch District

Photo for representation only

Photo for representation only

The fire broke out across the LoC and spread to this side of the border in the Balakote sector, resulting in mine blasts early Friday, they said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Share this:

A fire that engulfed a large forest area along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggered several landmine blasts on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out across the LoC and spread to this side of the border in the Balakote sector, resulting in mine blasts early Friday, they said.

Landmines are planted by the security forces to prevent infiltration from across the border.

However, there was no loss of life or damage to any forward defence locations in the fire, the officials said.

They said the fire was brought under control by the personnel of the Forest Department and the Army.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading