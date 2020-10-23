News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Forest Fire Triggers Mine Blasts Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Representative image

Representative image

Some anti-personnel mines exploded due to the fire, triggering panic among the residents, the officials said.

A forest fire triggered several mine blasts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The fire broke out in Balakot sector and spread to few adjoining areas, they said.

Some anti-personnel mines exploded due to the fire, triggering panic among the residents, the officials said. The blaze was brought under control by Army and forest department personnel within a few hours, they said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...