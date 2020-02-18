Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Forest Fire Triggers Mine Blasts Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District

The fire broke out in Balakot sector and spread to various area.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
Forest Fire Triggers Mine Blasts Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District
Photo for representation only

Jammu: A forest fire triggered several mine blasts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out in Balakote sector and spread to various areas, they said.

As a result of the fire, several mines exploded, triggering panic among the residents, the officials said.

The fire was brought under control by Army and forest personnel within a few hours, they said. ​

