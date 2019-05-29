English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Forest Fires Continue Across Uttarakhand
Since the beginning of the forest fire season, nearly 2,000 hectares of green cover had been destroyed
File photo of Uttarakhand forest fire (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Dehradun: Fresh 73 cases of forest fire were reported from parts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, said an official.
However, the number of fire incidents declined against Tuesday's 94, Chief Conservator of Forests PK Singh said.
Around 5,000 regular employees and daily wagers had been deployed to douse the flames with the help of police, NDRF, SDRF, Revenue Department and local people, he said.
Since the beginning of the forest fire season, nearly 2,000 hectares of green cover had been destroyed, PK Singh said.
Nainital had been the worst hit with 289 fire incidents followed by Almora (201) and Tehri (105), he said.
Rain would have helped control such incidents but the MeT Department has predicted the continuation of the dry spell.
However, the number of fire incidents declined against Tuesday's 94, Chief Conservator of Forests PK Singh said.
Around 5,000 regular employees and daily wagers had been deployed to douse the flames with the help of police, NDRF, SDRF, Revenue Department and local people, he said.
Since the beginning of the forest fire season, nearly 2,000 hectares of green cover had been destroyed, PK Singh said.
Nainital had been the worst hit with 289 fire incidents followed by Almora (201) and Tehri (105), he said.
Rain would have helped control such incidents but the MeT Department has predicted the continuation of the dry spell.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results