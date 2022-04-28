Forest Fires Run Wild in Himachal Pradesh with Summer Coming Early amid A Lengthy Dry Spell

With the mercury shooting up and a prolonged dry spell, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing an alarming increase in the number of forest fires, causing losses worth crores of rupees.

On Wednesday, authorities brought under control a massive forest fire in Dagshai cantonment, about 60 km from Chandigarh, after a 24-hour-long operation. The fire spread over several kilometres within no time and assumed an alarming proportion before it was put out.

The Dagshai incident was not an isolated one. The early onset of summer has sparked conflagrations in forests in Dharamsala, Shimla, Mandi, and Solan districts as about 500 blazes have been reported within the first month of the fire season.

Though the fire season period is from April 1 to June 30, this time numerous fires have been reported within the first month itself.

The forest fires have so far affected an area of 4,000 hectares and the forest department has pegged the damage at over a crore rupees. Though a majority of the forests where fires have been reported are pine, some other jungles too have been damaged.

Pine forests, where most of the fires are raging, constitute about 15 per cent of the total forest cover in Himachal.

The situation is the worst in the Dharamsala area with over 150 fires being reported till now.

A massive fire in the Tara Devi forest along the Shimla-Solan highway had been raging for the last four days.

The second-highest number of fires has been reported in the Rampur division, followed by 83 in Mandi and 61 in Shimla.

Even though the forest department has been linked to the Forest Fire Alert System, where an immediate alert of smoke billowing out from a jungle is sent by the satellite imagery with the Forest Survey of India (FSI), the situation seems quite worrying this year.

The forest department has identified 150 forest ranges that are most vulnerable to fires and is taking precautions to avert such incidents.

Apart from this, about 9,000 forest fire volunteers have been roped in to help the staff of the forest department to report and contain these fires.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.