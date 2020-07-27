Forest Home Guard Mowed Down by Members of Illegal Mining Mafia in Sariska Tiger Reserve

A forest home guard was mowed down by a tractor when he along with his colleague tried to stop suspected members of a mining mafia inside the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, police said on Monday. The accused are yet to be arrested. The tractor has been seized, they said.

The victim, Kewal Singh, was rushed to a hospital after the incident on Sunday but he succumbed to injuries, the police said. "We are investigating the case based on the details provided by the guard who was present with the deceased at the time of the incident. The accused will be arrested soon," Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said.

According to officials, forest home guard Kewal Singh and Rajwinder Singh were patrolling in Baldevgarh area of the reserve when they came across suspected illegal mining activity. Divisional Forest Officer Seduram Yadav said, They found a few people illegally transporting gravel in the forest area. When the guards tried to stop them, they mowed down one of them with a tractor.

An FIR was registered against the tractor driver for murder and obstructing public servant from discharge of his duties. Further investigation is on, police said.