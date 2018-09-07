English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Forest Officer Mowed Down by Tractor Carrying Illegally Mined Sand in MP
Deputy Ranger Officer Subedar Singh Kushwaha (40) was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Representative Image | Source: Reuters
Loading...
Morena: A forest officer was crushed to death by a tractor trolley reportedly laden with illegally mined sand on Friday morning after he tried to stop the vehicle at a check post in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.
The incident was reported from Devri village. A case has been filed against the unknown driver.
Deputy Ranger Officer Subedar Singh Kushwaha (40) was at the Dhaulpur check post on AB Road along with four other officials when they saw the vehicle approaching. They tried to stop the tractor, but the driver sped away and run over him instead. Kushwaha was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the driver.
The incident is a grim reminder of the 2012 incident when an IPS officer, Narendra Kumar, was mowed down by a tractor carrying illegally mined stones.
The twin towns of Bhind and Morena in the Chambal region are notorious for criminal activities and is the hotbed of the mining in Madhya Pradesh.
The incident was reported from Devri village. A case has been filed against the unknown driver.
Deputy Ranger Officer Subedar Singh Kushwaha (40) was at the Dhaulpur check post on AB Road along with four other officials when they saw the vehicle approaching. They tried to stop the tractor, but the driver sped away and run over him instead. Kushwaha was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the driver.
The incident is a grim reminder of the 2012 incident when an IPS officer, Narendra Kumar, was mowed down by a tractor carrying illegally mined stones.
The twin towns of Bhind and Morena in the Chambal region are notorious for criminal activities and is the hotbed of the mining in Madhya Pradesh.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- Hima Das is Finally Going Back Home and Guwahati Airport Has Laid Out a Carpet for Her
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
- Gavaskar Reminds Shastri of India's Past Overseas Record
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...