Forest Officer Mowed Down by Tractor Carrying Illegally Mined Sand in MP

A forest officer was crushed to death by a tractor trolley reportedly laden with illegally mined sand on Friday morning after he tried to stop the vehicle at a check post in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.The incident was reported from Devri village. A case has been filed against the unknown driver.Deputy Ranger Officer Subedar Singh Kushwaha (40) was at the Dhaulpur check post on AB Road along with four other officials when they saw the vehicle approaching. They tried to stop the tractor, but the driver sped away and run over him instead. Kushwaha was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.A manhunt has been launched to nab the driver.The incident is a grim reminder of the 2012 incident when an IPS officer, Narendra Kumar, was mowed down by a tractor carrying illegally mined stones.The twin towns of Bhind and Morena in the Chambal region are notorious for criminal activities and is the hotbed of the mining in Madhya Pradesh.