Forest Research Institute, Dehradun Recruitment 2018: 98 Group C Posts, Apply From 1st April

Forest Research Institute is inviting applications from candidates for the posts of technicians, technical assistant, store keeper, driver, lower division clerk, forest guard and multi tasking staff.

Updated:March 26, 2018, 8:29 PM IST
(Image for representation only)
FRI Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 98 vacancies has been released by the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, on its official website – fri.res.in.

FRI is inviting applications from candidates for the posts of technicians, technical assistant, store keeper, driver, lower division clerk, forest guard and multi tasking staff. The online application process is scheduled to begin on 1st of April 2018.

Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the same on or before 21st April 2018 after ascertaining their eligibility. ‘Only those candidates will be called for written exam / test whose candidature found eligible as per the educational qualification, age and other criteria,’ read the official notification.

As per Advertisement No. - 1/FRI/GC/2018 released by the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, the candidates will be placed in Group C category.

The eligibility criteria, level and age-limit differs for different posts, therefore interested candidates must download the detailed advertisement by following the instructions below:

How to download FRI Recruitment 2018 notification?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.fri.res.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ tab given at the top of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on ‘RECRUITMENT FOR VARIOUS GROUP "C" POSTS AT FOREST RESEARCH INSTITUTE, DEHRADUN’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Detailed Advertisement’ tab
Step 5 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://recruitment.fri.res.in/FRI%20Bilingual-Advertisement%20Final.pdf

FRI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Technician – 10
Technician (Field/Lab research) – 45
Technical Assistant (Maintenance) – 3
Store Keeper – 1
Driver Ordinary Grade – 3
Lower Division Clerk – 19
Forest Guard – 2
Multi Tasking Staff – 15

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
