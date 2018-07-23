Formalin in Fish: Goa-based Lawyer Approaches Police for FIR Against Wholesale Agents

A Goa-based lawyer has filed a complaint before the south Goa superintendent of police (SP) against wholesale fish agents and operators for allegedly using formalin in fish to increase their shelf life and make them appear fresh.Lawyer Rajeev Gomes has filed a complaint against agents of 17 trucks who allegedly used the chemical.The issue came to light after an inspection was conducted by the directorate of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). Although the trucks were initially detained, an FDA report later said formalin was used within “permissable limits”.Gomes said, “Formalin was present in the fish and it is important to note that there is no permissible limit for the presence of the chemical. Such fish is unsafe and dangerous for human consumption.”He stated in the complaint that instead of registering a case under the Food Safety and Standards Act against the fish operators, the FDA director had released the formalin-laced fish for sale to the general public under political pressure.The complaint added, “It is clear that unknown, devious wholesale fish agents/operators of the 17 trucks along with others hatched a criminal conspiracy to illegally preserve fish in Formalin and thereafter transport the same to Goa, and deceitfully sell the same as fresh/safe fish to the unsuspecting fish eating people of Goa, in order to make huge illegal profit. This fish was later sold to the public by these unscrupulous whole sale operators, knowing that it was noxious, toxic and dangerous to health of the consumers, and thereby cheated the consumers.”The lawyer approached the SP seeking an FIR after his complaint was not accepted by the Fatorda police station in Margao.He sought a case against the accused for criminal conspiracy, cheating, adulteration under the IPC and also sought an investigation into the source of the chemical as well as the main culprits.Keeping in mind the allegations of formalin in fish, the government has banned its import into the state till the end of the month. The issue also resonated in the state legislative assembly, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government.