1-min read

Formalities in Process to Repatriate Bodies of 12 Indians Killed in Bus Accident in Dubai

Eleven clearance certificates have been issued by forensics, while one forensic report is pending from the authorities, Vipul, India's Consul General in Dubai, tweeted late Friday.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
Bus with 31 passengers met with an accident in Dubai, eight Indians among the dead. (Image: Twitter)
Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai is in the process of completing formalities related to forensics and other documentation required to repatriate the bodies of the 12 Indians who were among the 17 killed in a horrific road accident here when a bus coming from Oman entered a restricted lane and rammed into a low-clearance sign.

Nine persons were also seriously injured when the driver of the bus, carrying mostly Eid vacationers and coming from Oman's capital Muscat to Dubai, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya metro station here on Thursday evening.

Eleven clearance certificates have been issued by forensics, while one forensic report is pending from the authorities, Vipul, India's Consul General in Dubai, tweeted late Friday.

"After this, with full documentation mortal remains will be sent for embalming and then to India," he said.

"We hope that all mortal remains will be repatriated to India tomorrow (Saturday) and day after. Air India is providing all help. We would like to sincerely thank Dubai Police and all hospital authorities for their assistance," he said in another tweet.

He said that the Consulate formalities for the deceased Indians were done on the spot and the their team worked with local authorities and community volunteers whole day.

The bus, belonging to the Omani bus transport company Mwasalat, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier that cut the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side.

Dubai Police blamed the Omani driver, who was moderately injured, for the accident, saying "at times a small mistake or negligence can lead to adverse consequences".

The names of the Indians who passed away are: Vikram Jawahar Thakur, Vimal Kumar Karthikeyan Kesavapilaikar, Kiran Johny Johny Vallithottathil Paily, Firoz Khan Aziz Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Vasudev Vishandas, Rajan Puthiyapurayil Gopalan, Prabula Madhavan Deepa Kumar, Roshni Moolchandani, Ummer Chonokatavath Mammad Puthen, Nabil Ummer Chonokatavath.

