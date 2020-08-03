Formation of Stars, Age: Why 2 Ram Temple Trust Members Won't be Attending 'Bhoomi Puja' in Person

The preparations for foundation stone laying ceremony for the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya are almost in their final stages. All the 200 VVIP guests have been sent invitations for the grand event. However, two permanent members of the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshtera Trust who will be participating in the programme via video conferencing.

As per information available, Vasudevanand Maharaj from Prayagraj who cannot leave his ‘gaddi’ (throne) due to Chaumasa Nakshtra will be participating in the event via video conferencing. Another permanent member who has also been an advocate for Ram Lalla in Supreme Court, Parasharan, will be joining the event through video conferencing as he is 92-year-old and is currently in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Monday to take stock of the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Yogi was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday but he cancelled his plans after the news of demise of a cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun.

The Prime Minister will be laying the stone 32 seconds after 12:15:15 am on Aug 5, which has been decided as an auspicious time. The first brick to be laid by him will reportedly be made of silver, weighing around 35-40 kgs, which holds significance in astrology; it will apparently eradicate the effects of ‘Rahu and Ketu’.

The security arrangements for the ceremony have already been worked out by central security agencies and the local administration. Protocol to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be followed during the programme and not more than five people will be allowed to gather at one place. Planned route diversions at 12 places are being made to ease traffic movement in Ayodhya.

In coordination with security agencies and the SPG, the district administration has prepared a blueprint for Modi's security, with seven zones created, including at Hanumangarhi and banks of the Saryu. Modi is likely to visit Hanumangarhi -- and due to this, traffic on the old Saryu bridge is likely to be stopped. All roads leading to the site from the Ayodhya main road will be sealed.