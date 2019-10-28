Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra’s ‘Communal Tweet’ on Population Control Sparks Row

Kapil Mishra who has joined the BJP hit back at critics saying he had only posted pictures of children but 'they are seeing them as Muslims'.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra’s ‘Communal Tweet’ on Population Control Sparks Row
File photo of Kapil Mishra. (Image for representation: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who recently joined the BJP, on Monday drew flak on social media over a controversial tweet which the RJD alleged was stoking communal hatred, but he maintained that he was trying to raise awareness on the need for population control.

The tweet was later taken down by Twitter for violating its guidelines.

"If you want pollution to come down, then you should reduce these firecrackers and not the ones burst on Diwali," Mishra tweeted tagging a photograph of an elderly man with a skull cap and several children along with women in burqa, waiting in a queue.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hit out at Mishra, accusing him of comparing "Muslim children to pollution" for his "petty politics" and stoking acrimony in society.

Mishra, a former AAP MLA who was disqualified as member of the Delhi's Legislative Assembly, hit back saying he had only posted pictures of children but "they are seeing them as Muslims".

"There is no mention of Hindu or Muslim in my tweet. If the picture would have been of a Hindu family, would they have reacted in the same manner," he tweeted.

One of the social media users, who lashed out at Mishra, said "one should not stoop down to such a level just for a ticket that it is even difficult to get up". There was also a hashtag in support of Mishra which was trending for some time.

Mishra, however, said he is only advocating population control but is being abused and threatened on phone and social media for his tweet.

"There is so much fear after one tweet. What will these people do when the population control law comes in place, " he tweeted referring to criticism on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram