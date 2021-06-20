Former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan Arrested for Rape, Forced Abortion of Malaysian Woman

Former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan has been arrested by Chennai Police in Bengaluru for rape charges on Sunday. The complaint was lodged two weeks back at the women’s police station in Adyar, where a Malaysian woman said she is an actor by profession and had been in a relationship with Manikandan for years.

The victim, who has also acted in a few Tamil films, alleged that Manikandan had impregnated her multiple times and then forced her to abort while also threatening her. The victim claims that the former minister had lured her into the relationship promising of marrying her, a report in The News Minute said.

Reports earlier said that the AIADMK leader had allegedly been in a live-in relationship with the woman for about five years. Manikandan has been booked under various section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape charges, causing miscarriage and cheating.

Manikandan had denied the charges and stated that the complaint and documents produced by the victim were concocted. He had approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail and claimed that the charges against him do not have merit for a case under Section 313 of IPC (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent).

Manikandan, who was the former Information Technology Minister under the AIADMK government, was introduced to the woman in 2017 and befriended her on the pretext of making investments in Malaysia.

