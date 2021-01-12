News18 Logo

Former AIADMK Minister PV Damodaran Dies of Multiple Organ Failure at 70
1-MIN READ

Former AIADMK Minister PV Damodaran Dies of Multiple Organ Failure at 70

AIADMK symbol. Image for representation only. (Reuters)

AIADMK symbol. Image for representation only. (Reuters)

He is survived by wife. The leader was admitted to the hospital a month ago with symptoms of COVID-19 but had tested negative

Former Tamil Nadu minister and senior AIADMK leader P V Damodaran died at a private hospital here on Tuesday after a brief illness, party and hospital sources said. Damodaran, 70, had represented Pongalur assembly constituency in the district and was the animal husbandry minister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet during 2001-06.

He is survived by wife. The leader was admitted to the hospital a month ago with symptoms of COVID-19 but had tested negative.

However, he was undergoing treatment for age related illness and breathed his last following multiple organ failure, hospital sources said.

.


