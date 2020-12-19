Former Amul Chairman Vipul Chaudhary, in Custody, Signs Nomination for Dudhsagar Poll

Arrested in an alleged Rs 14.8 crore scam, former chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Vipul Chaudhary signed a nomination form for the election to the Dudhsagar Dairy board before a court in Ahmedabad, his lawyer said on Saturday. The election is to be held on January 5.

Chaudhary, arrested by the Gujarat CID last week, had approached the city sessions court, seeking that he be allowed to sign the nomination so that he could contest the election. He was arrested with the sole motive of not allowing him to contest the election, he alleged in his plea.

Sessions judge D V Shah on Friday allowed Chaudhary to sign the papers before him, said his lawyer Hriday Buch. Chaudhary is a former chairman of GCMMF that markets milk and dairy products under the Amul brand and the Mehsana District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union, also known as Dudhsagar Dairy.

December 20 is the last date for filing nomination forms for the Dudhsagar Dairy election. "When a person is in custody, he needs the court's permission to sign any document including forms," advocate Buch said.

Chaudhary, arrested a week ago, is accused of embezzling Rs 14.8 crore which was to be disbursed as bonus to the employees of Dudhsagar Dairy. He is currently in judicial custody.