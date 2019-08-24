Former Andhra Speaker's Motorbike Showroom Searched for Over 40 'Missing' Furniture

Amaravati: Amid high drama, Andhra Pradesh Assembly officials on Friday searched a motorbike showroom belonging to the family of former speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, two days after he admitted diverting some furniture and equipment to his house.

Following information that some of the furniture was shifted to the showroom in Guntur, the Assembly officials reached there to conduct a search, but they were prevented by the staff. Rao's lawyer also rushed there and took exception to the search.

The officials carried on their work and reportedly identified 32 chairs, four sofa, three tables, one tea-pie and other items.

Rao's residence in Sattenapalli in Guntur district is also likely to be searched for the furniture and equipment.

Rao's recently admitted that while shifting Assembly furniture and equipment to Amaravati from Hyderabad in 2016, some of it was taken to his office-cum-residence in Sattenapalli. He said this was done for the safety and maintenance.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, who was defeated in the recent Assembly elections, also claimed that he wrote to legislature secretary asking him to take the furniture.

Meanwhile, in another twist to the case, Rao alleged Friday morning that a man working in ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office committed theft of laptops at his house in Sattenapalli Thursday night. He claimed that the security staff tried to apprehend the accused, who escaped after dumping both the computers on the ground.

The TDP leader said he lodged a complaint with the police. The incident occurred hours before Assembly officials were to visit his house to recover the furniture.

YSRCP spokesman Ambati Rambabu dubbed Rao as a thief who was caught red-handed. He said the TDP leader created a story of theft at his house to cover his crimes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.