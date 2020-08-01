Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Manikyala Rao Dies of Coronavirus, CM Orders State Honours

Senior BJP leader and former minister Paidikondala Manikyala Rao died of Covid-19 on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Vijayawada.

The former minister had tested positive last month and was initially admitted to a Covid-19 hospital in Eluru.

The 59-year-old was later shifted to a private hospital in Vijayawada a week ago due to difficulty in breathing and have been on ventilator support for the past few days.

Rao was elected as an MLA from Thadepalligudem of West Godavari district and served as the Endowment Minister in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet between 2014-2018.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief on the demise of the former minister and instructed District Collector of West Godavari that the last rites of the late leader be performed with full state honours.