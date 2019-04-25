English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Army Chief Dalbir Suhag Appointed Indian Envoy to Seychelles
The retired general, who was the Army chief from July 2014 to December 2016, was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka in 1987.
File photo of General Dalbir Singh Suhag.
New Delhi: Former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag has been appointed India's next high commissioner to Seychelles, a country which is of strategic importance in the Indian Ocean region.
"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs said while making the announcement.
The retired General was the Army chief from July 31, 2014, to December 31, 2016. He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka in 1987.
His appointment as Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles comes amid deepening military ties between India and the island nation.
India is developing Assumption Island in Seychelles as a naval base to expand its footprint in the strategically-key region where China has been trying to enhance its military presence.
An agreement to develop the island was inked in 2015 between India and Seychelles.
In June last year, Seychelles President Danny Faure visited India during which both countries agreed to work together on the Assumption Island project.
Before his visit to India, there were reports from the island nation that it was cancelling the pact with New Delhi to develop the naval base in Assumption Island.
