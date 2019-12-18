Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Appears as Lawyer in SC for Hearing on Pleas Against CAA

Ranjan Gogoi, who has been the chief minister of Assam thrice before being succeeded by the BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016, was seen in the crowded courtroom of Chief Justice S A Bobde in lawyer's robes.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Appears as Lawyer in SC for Hearing on Pleas Against CAA
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in Supreme Court Wednesday (Image : Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi was seen in lawyer's black robes on Wednesday to witness the crucial proceedings in the Supreme Court which decided to examine the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Gogoi, 83, who has been the chief minister of Assam thrice before being succeeded by the BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016, was seen in the crowded courtroom of Chief Justice S A Bobde in lawyer's robes.

The news that Tarun Gogoi would be appearing as a lawyer in the case pertaining to the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was shared on Twitter by his son and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who represents the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency.

Several northeastern states, including Assam, have seen intense protests recently against the newly enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12, turning it into an Act. The top court decided on Wednesday to examine the constitutional validity of the amended Citizenship Act, but refused to stay its operation after taking note of as many as 59 pleas including those filed by Indian Union Muslim League and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The court would now hear the pleas on January 22.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram