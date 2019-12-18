Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Appears as Lawyer in SC for Hearing on Pleas Against CAA
Ranjan Gogoi, who has been the chief minister of Assam thrice before being succeeded by the BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016, was seen in the crowded courtroom of Chief Justice S A Bobde in lawyer's robes.
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in Supreme Court Wednesday (Image : Twitter)
New Delhi: Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi was seen in lawyer's black robes on Wednesday to witness the crucial proceedings in the Supreme Court which decided to examine the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Gogoi, 83, who has been the chief minister of Assam thrice before being succeeded by the BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016, was seen in the crowded courtroom of Chief Justice S A Bobde in lawyer's robes.
The news that Tarun Gogoi would be appearing as a lawyer in the case pertaining to the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was shared on Twitter by his son and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who represents the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency.
Several northeastern states, including Assam, have seen intense protests recently against the newly enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.
President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12, turning it into an Act. The top court decided on Wednesday to examine the constitutional validity of the amended Citizenship Act, but refused to stay its operation after taking note of as many as 59 pleas including those filed by Indian Union Muslim League and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
The court would now hear the pleas on January 22.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Title Changes to Heated Arguments, Here are Top Bollywood Controversies of 2019
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Udanta Misses Open Goal
- Amazon Echo Studio Review: The Bose Home Speaker 500 Finally Gets Competition
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills