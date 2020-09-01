Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Given Plasma Therapy After Condition Deteriorates Due to Covid-19

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who is suffering from COVID-19, was administeredplasma therapy after his condition deteriorated late on Monday night, doctors said. Gogoi's condition, however, is stable on Tuesday, theysaid.

His condition had deteriorated due to a sudden fall inoxygen saturation levels, a spokesperson of the team of doctors attending to the senior Congress leader said. Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) on the next day.

He was administered one unit of plasma and two litresof oxygen since midnight and his oxygen saturation level isbeing maintained, the spokesperson said. "Ex CM @tarun_gogoi who is admitted in GMCH forCOVID-19 had a sudden fall in Oxygen saturation to 88% at11.30 pm. The team of doctors supervising his healthimmediately decided to give 1 unit of plasma with 2 litres ofoxygen on Mask. O2 saturation now is maintained between 96 and97%," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The minister said he had rushed to the hospital tomonitor the treatment and also spoke with the former chiefminister's son and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is out of thecountry at present. "I was there with Sri @tarun_gogoi in the hospital andjust reached back home as I have assembly. Also had atelephonic conversation with @GauravGogoiAsm. I shall remainin touch with our team at @GMCHGuwahati," Sarma said inanother Twitter post.

The former chief minister had tweeted on Monday,saying he was gradually improving and thanked Sarma forvisiting him at the GMCH on Sunday. A nine-member team of doctors, under the chairmanshipof Dr Jogesh Sarma, the head of the GMCH's Pulmonary MedicineDepartment, is monitoring Gogoi's health condition.

The 85-year-old three-time Congress chief minister,who represents Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhatdistrict, is among the 24 legislators from the state to havecontracted the disease. Gogoi had been at the forefront of the Congressinitiative to form a 'Grand Alliance', comprising partiesopposed to the BJP and its allies, for the 2021 Assembly pollsin the state and was holding meetings regularly with membersof his own party and others before testing positive for COVID-19.

He had also attended the meeting of the state Congressunit's working committee at a hotel here and also hostedsubsequent meetings at his residence. Gogoi had recently created a flutter by saying that hehad come to know from his sources that the BJP was planning toproject former chief justice Ranjan Gogoi as its chiefministerial candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

This was, however, denied both by the saffron partyand Ranjan Gogoi, who is now a Rajya Sabha member.

