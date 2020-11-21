Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's Health Deteriorates, Put on Ventilator Support

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who was admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator support after his health deteriorated earlier this month, is in a critical condition. The development was confirmed by his son and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday.

According to a report, Gogoi is currently or ventilator support and has suffered multi-organ failure.

Sharing an important update on the condition of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. https://t.co/mLFivNl2El — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) November 21, 2020

The 85-year-old politician had complained of uneasiness in October after which he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The three-time chief minister was discharged from hospital on October 25 after he recovered from the Covid-19 infection and other post-recovery complications after more than 60 days. He was administered plasma therapy and subsequently became stable. The octogenarian Congress leader was under observation of the team of nine doctors at his official residence.