Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Former Attorney General of India Ashok Desai Passes Away

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Desai held office as the Attorney General of India from July 9, 1996 to May 6, 1998.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Attorney General of India Ashok Desai Passes Away
(Image: Twitter)

Former Attorney General of India and senior advocate Ashok Desai passed away on Monday morning.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Desai held office as the Attorney General of India from July 9, 1996 to May 6, 1998.

Earlier, he was the Solicitor General of India from 18 December, 1989 to December 2, 1990.

Desai studied at the prestigious Fergusson College in Pune and thereafter went to the Government Law College, Mumbai.

He started his practice in 1956 at the Bombay High Court and was designated as a senior advocate on August 8, 1977.

Desai took up several landmark cases, including decriminalisation of homosexuality, Vineet Narain case relating to investigation into allegations of corruption against high-ranking public officials in the country, Narmada Dam case and Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) (IMDT) Act in Assam, among others.

In 1972, when playwright Vijay Tendulkar's contentious social commentary 'Sakharam Binder' faced a ban on grounds of obscenity, it was Desai who came to his rescue.

His advocacy was responsible for striking down of censorship laws in Maharashtra.

Senior lawyers took to Twitter to pay tributes to Desai and described him as the "doyen" of the bar.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "Ashok Desai, senior advocate, passed away this morning. A doyen of the bar will always be remembered for his contributions to the law and for his unmatched wit. My heartfelt condolences to the family for this loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Advocate Prashant Bhushan tweeted, "RIP Ashok Bhai, a doyen of the bar, former AG and a fine man, with the highest ethical standards & committed to many causes. He was a member of our Committee on Judicial Accountability which spearheaded Justice Ramaswami's impeachment & campaigned for better accountability of judges."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,321,716

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,872,047

    +19,822

  • Cured/Discharged

    433,969

     

  • Total DEATHS

    116,018

    +1,824
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres