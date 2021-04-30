Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee Passes Away at 91

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with Covid-19, family sources said.

The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with Covid-19.

PM Modi and President took to Twitter to extend their condolences,

Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

In passing of Soli Sorabji, we lost an icon of India’s legal system. He was among select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. Condolences to his family & associates: President pic.twitter.com/JHNaL8W0oW— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

Soli Jehangir Sorabjee was born in Mumbai in 1930. He started his law practice in 1953 with the Bombay High Court. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel by the Supreme CourtSorabjee became Attorney General first in 1989 and then from 1998 to 2004.

.

