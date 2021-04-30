india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee Passes Away at 91
1-MIN READ

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee Passes Away at 91

Soli Sorabjee

Soli Sorabjee

He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with Covid-19, family sources said.

The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with Covid-19.

PM Modi and President took to Twitter to extend their condolences,

Soli Jehangir Sorabjee was born in Mumbai in 1930. He started his law practice in 1953 with the Bombay High Court. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel by the Supreme CourtSorabjee became Attorney General first in 1989 and then from 1998 to 2004.

.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 30, 2021, 10:37 IST