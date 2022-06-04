Former Australia Cricketer Urges Board to Amend Rule So Tim David Becomes Eligible for National Selection

Tim David mesmerised Mumbai Indians fans with his scintillating knocks in last league games of IPL 2022. In both of these games, which took place against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, the Singaporean single-handedly brought Rohit Sharma led side to the threshold of an improbable win. It showed how clinical striker of the ball David can be and yet he finds himself out of Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka.

Expressing his frustration at the current state of affairs, Brad Hogg urged the authorities to change a rule which keeps David out of national team as he doesn’t have a first class contract with any of the domestic clubs. Hogg said he must play the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup and the team will only benefit from his big hitting abilities.

“The other issue, Australia have a rule that if you’re not contracted with a first-class state team to represent Australia in T20Is. He doesn’t have that contract. Australia has got to change that rule. You can’t have a rule as stupid as that, keeping a player like him out.”

He added that Steve Smith must be promoted up the order which will see a vacant spot at number five which can be filled with Marcus Stoinis. Number six can very well see Tim David batting which according to the former spinner can be a game-changer.

“You bring Smith up from the lower order and open the batting with him. Stoinis comes up at No.5 and Tim David comes in at No.6. Tim David, for me around the globe, is the best No.6 that you can have. He is the only player that consistently comes in in the final four overs and finds the boundary straightaway. It is a unique talent to have and Australia has got to utilize it.”

Tim David was bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL auctions for a whopping INR 8.2 Crore and he turned out to be worth every penny.

