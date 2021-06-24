Former BBMP Corporator Killed in Bengaluru, Three Years After Husband's Murder

Former BBMP Corporator Rekha R was killed in broad daylight in Bengaluru on Thursday, three years after her husband Kadiresh was murdered. Rekha was hacked to death outside her office by unidentified miscreants.

Rekha was in her office near her residence in Chelavadi Palya in Cottonpete when one of the miscreants is said to have met her and called her outside the office where two others joined to attack her with sharp weapons.

Rekha was taken to a hospital with severe injuries but was declared brought dead.

“This incident has pained me and the party. It is suspected that she was killed by those who killed her husband after they were released from jail. The Chief Minister has spoken to the Commissioner to take action," said Revenue Minister R Ashok.

Rekha’s husband Kadiresh was murdered in February 2018 outside his residence. Rekha was representing ward number 138, Chelavadi Palya.

