Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Released from Hospital, Treatment to Continue at Home

The former Bengal chief minister was rushed to hospital on Friday night after he complained of breathing problems and his blood pressure fell drastically.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Released from Hospital, Treatment to Continue at Home
File photo of former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.
Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on Monday released from a private hospital here after his condition improved and doctors declared him "medically stable to return home", a senior official of the facility said.

The veteran CPI(M) leader's treatment would continue at his residence, she said.

"Mr Bhattacharjee's health condition is stable. He is conscious, alert and talking. His treatment, however, will continue for the time being at his residence. We will provide him necessary care at home," the official stated.

The former Bengal chief minister was rushed to hospital on Friday night after he complained of breathing problems and his blood pressure fell drastically. An eight-member medical team attended to Bhattacharjee, who suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and, of late, has been losing his vision.

The veteran leader is recovering well, his heart rate is normal and blood pressure level has shown improvements, the hospital official said.

"Bhattacharjee is currently sleeping comfortably with Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (non-invasive ventilation). He is maintaining normal heart rate and stable oxygen saturation with oxygen supplementation.

"His Pneumonia is also resolving and he will need a few more days of intravenous antibiotics and supportive care, including nebulisation and chest physiotherapy," she added.

The CPI(M) leader, who served as the CM between 2000 and 2011, was seen last in public on February 3, when he went to the Brigade Parade ground to attend a Left Front rally.

