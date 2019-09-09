Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Released from Hospital, Treatment to Continue at Home
The former Bengal chief minister was rushed to hospital on Friday night after he complained of breathing problems and his blood pressure fell drastically.
File photo of former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.
Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on Monday released from a private hospital here after his condition improved and doctors declared him "medically stable to return home", a senior official of the facility said.
The veteran CPI(M) leader's treatment would continue at his residence, she said.
"Mr Bhattacharjee's health condition is stable. He is conscious, alert and talking. His treatment, however, will continue for the time being at his residence. We will provide him necessary care at home," the official stated.
The former Bengal chief minister was rushed to hospital on Friday night after he complained of breathing problems and his blood pressure fell drastically. An eight-member medical team attended to Bhattacharjee, who suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and, of late, has been losing his vision.
The veteran leader is recovering well, his heart rate is normal and blood pressure level has shown improvements, the hospital official said.
"Bhattacharjee is currently sleeping comfortably with Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (non-invasive ventilation). He is maintaining normal heart rate and stable oxygen saturation with oxygen supplementation.
"His Pneumonia is also resolving and he will need a few more days of intravenous antibiotics and supportive care, including nebulisation and chest physiotherapy," she added.
The CPI(M) leader, who served as the CM between 2000 and 2011, was seen last in public on February 3, when he went to the Brigade Parade ground to attend a Left Front rally.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Serbia Fans Why You Should Never Chant ‘Messi’ at Him
- Salman Khan Kicks It Up a Notch With His Fitness Regime for Dabangg 3 Climax
- The T-Rex Had A Giant Air Conditioner Built Into Its Head To Keep It Cool, Find Scientists
- Nadal’s Thrilling US Open Win Over Medvedev Invites Comparisons to Federer Classic
- Weekly Tech Recap: JioFiber Launch, Android 10 Release, Apple iPhone Event and More