Former Bengal Education Minister Moves Supreme Court Against HC in WB Recruitment Scam Row
Former Bengal Education Minister Moves Supreme Court Against HC in WB Recruitment Scam Row

Former WB education minister moves SC against Calcutta HC decision (Representational Image)

The Court recommended that Chatterjee, state parliamentary affairs minister, be removed from his position in the wake of his prima facie involvement in the scam.

After being in line of questioning from CBSE, the former West Bengal education minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee has moved Supreme Court challenging the verdict of Calcutta High Court Division Bench. Chatterjee has filed a Special Leave Petitions (SPL) and the SC could consider the plea tomorrow, May 20.

There are allegations against Chatterjee for using influence in the West Bengal government job. The now Industry Minister was questions for three hours by CBI for over alleged involvement in recruitment scam. Recruitment of teachers in several state schools in different level has been allegedly done on ministers choice flouting all process. The ministers allegedly include Partha Chatterjee and five other members of advisory committee of State.

Single Bench of Calcutta HC directs former education minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI. Earlier High Court too questioned the role of the then Education Minister – Partha Chatterjee. State government, however, at that time moved Division bench to get respite. The single judge bench has upheld the decision by High Court. Now, Chatterjee has moved the SC.

The Court recommended that Chatterjee, state parliamentary affairs minister, be removed from his position in the wake of his prima facie involvement in the scam. The recommendation have been made before Governor and Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, CBI has registered a case against the MoS Paresh Adhikary and his daughter. Adhikary had allegedly made his daughter part of merit list based on his influence. Babita Sarkar applied for job of teacher, she managed to clear the recruitment exam and was in waiting list number 20. She was hopeful that in fifth counselling of recruiting Political Science teacher for 11 and 12, however, her post was given to Adhikary’s daughter allegedly based on influence. The matter is under investigation.

first published:May 19, 2022, 18:58 IST