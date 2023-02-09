Former Bigg Boss Contestant Kriti Verma Questioned by ED in Rs 263 Crore Money Laundering Case

After conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned a former Bigg Boss contestant as her boyfriend is prime accused in a money laundering case.

Kriti Verma, who appeared on Roadies and Bigg Boss Season 12, has allegedly received funds that have been proceeds of crime in case of fraudulent issuance of a tax refund from the Income Tax department.

According to ED officials, it is a Rs 263-crore money laundering case wherein one of the key accused in the case, Bhushan Patil, is in a relationship with Verma.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against a senior tax assistant with the I-T department, Tanaji Mandal Adhikari, and Patil among others, for fraudulent issuance of tax refunds. Following which, the ED took up the investigation of the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIR.

There was bogus issuance of refunds for the assessment years 2007-08 and 2008-09. Adhikari had actually used RSA Tokens and login credentials of his supervisory authorities and officers to orchestrate the fraud.

The funds from this fraud were later transferred to the bank account of Patil, and several others, including shell companies.

Attachments were made by the ED in this case of 32 immovable and movable properties, which included assets such as land, flats, luxury cars held by Patil and Verma, among others.

Verma allegedly sold one of her Gurugram properties in 2021, the sale proceeds of which were received in her bank account.

This amount was later used to buy land and flats in Lonavala, Khandala, Karjat, Pune, Udupi, Panvel and Mumbai. Three luxury cars — BMW X7, Mercedes GLS400d, Audi Q7 — were also brought in the name of the accused and others.

