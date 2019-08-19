Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra Passes Away Aged 82

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Jagannath Mishra passed away on Monday following a prolonged illness. The 82-year-old leader had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at the national capital, where he breathed his last in the morning, the family members said.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a three-day state mourning.

“He was an acclaimed political leader and educationist. His death has caused an irreparable loss not just to Bihar but the entire country,” Kumar said in a message.

Governor Phagu Chauhan also condoled the death of Mishra and recalled his contributions as a three-time chief Minister and, later, as a Union minister.

