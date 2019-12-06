Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Former BJP Ally Uddhav Thackeray Meets PM Modi For First Time After Becoming Maharashtra CM

PM Narendra Modi will attend the national conference of director-generals and inspector-generals of police, which is being held in Pune.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former BJP Ally Uddhav Thackeray Meets PM Modi For First Time After Becoming Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets PM Narendra Modi upon arrival in Pune on Friday.

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport on Friday. It was the two leaders' first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last month.

Modi will attend the national conference of director-generals and inspector-generals of police, which is being held in Pune.

After receiving Modi, Thackeray left for Mumbai, said state government officials.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present when Modi arrived.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram