Former BJP Corporator Pushes Cop in Ujjain, Cong Leader Smears SDM’s Face with Ink in Chhindwara

A former BJP corporator clashed with a police personnel on Friday as the official tried to approach Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan upon his arrival at a helipad in Ujjain.

The incident caught on video showed BJP corporator Om Agrawal stopped by a police officer deployed for security of the chief minister at the venue. Agrawal pushed the officer and attempted to hit him when other security personnel stopped him. The video showed Agrawal and the official started pushing each other but were later separated after other officials intervened. Former Ujjain Development Authority Chairman Jagdish Agrawal was seen siding with the corporator and argued with police officers present at the scene after the incident occurred.

Speaking to the media, Agrawal blamed the police administration for improper arrangements and said those who don’t "recognise" people listed to meet VIP are deployed for duty leading to chaos.

In another incident, a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) bore the brunt of Congress leader’s alleged misbehaviour during a protest on farmers's issues in Chhindwara district.

Congress leaders and workers were staging a protest at Chaurai to highlight the plight of farmers who suffered losses during the recent floods. They alleged that the Chief Minister planned a visit the area to take stock of the situation thrice but did not come to see farmers and listen to their issues.

The SDM, flanked by police personnel tried to appease the agitators when a Congress leader Bunty Patel, smeared black ink on the official. Patel was carrying ink on his gloves. Police used force and dispersed the crowd.

Congress spokesperson Syed Jafar criticised Patel's behaviour but claimed that the issues raised by farmers should also be looked along with the incident.

Jafar said that Congress workers had raised the demands of farmers with the administration at least five times in past few days but nothing has been done to help the distressed farmers.