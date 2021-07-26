Former BJP Min Attacks UP Govt After Admin Stops Installation of Phoolan Devi Statue in Varanasi

The former minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and the Chief of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar once again attacked the state government over the seizure of the Phoolan Devi statue in Varanasi on Monday.

The SBSP has asked why the government which installs statues of Lord Ram, Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee is not allowing the installation of a statue of Phoolan Devi.

In a series of tweets, SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “If the BJP government can honor them by installing statues of Lord Shri Ram, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Sardar Patel, then why did the BJP government of UP stop the installation of the idol of former MP Phoolan Devi ji, a symbol of self-respect for women? SBSP condemns it.”

“Will those who consider Phoolan Devi ji as their ideal still sell their faith and get the votes of their society for the BJP, some Nishad, Kashyap, Mallah, leaders have made a habit of insulting their society for the chair. These people are ready to tolerate the insults of great men from backward, Dalit, and deprived sections of the society,” he added.

In another tweet, he said, “The BJP government does not want to give reservation to the backward, nor does it want to give their share. If the government of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha is formed, then wherever the people of Nishad, Kashyap, Mallah, Bind, Manjhi, Majhwara society want including Lucknow an idol of Phoolan Devi ji will be installed. All sections of the society will be given the right of respect and equality.”

Sunday was the death anniversary of Dacoit turned politician late Phoolan Devi. Commemorating the anniversary a programme was scheduled for installation of her idol in Shujabad area on the banks of the Ganges located in Ramnagar police station area in Varanasi. For the event, a 15-feet-tall statue of Phoolan Devi also reached the venue but a few villagers opposed, following which the police also reached the spot.

ACP Kotwali Praveen Singh said that no permission was taken from the administration to install the statue and also section-144 was in place in Varanasi.

The statue installation programme was called by members of the Vikas Sheel Insan Party (VIP), which is active in the neighboring state of Bihar. As per information Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani who reached Varanasi airport for the programme was also not allowed outside of the airport by the district administration and was sent back to Bihar from the airport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here