News18 » India
1-min read

Former BJP MLA Booked For Raping Dalit Corporator in Maharashtra's Thane District

Ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and Sanjay Tarkar are absconding from the police.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
Former BJP MLA Booked For Raping Dalit Corporator in Maharashtra's Thane District
Image for representation.

Thane: A case has been lodged against two persons, including former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, for raping and harassing a woman corporator in Bhayandar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.

The district rural police lodged an FIR against Sanjay Tarkar and Mehta, who resigned from the BJP three days ago, an official from Mira-Bhayandar police station said.

No arrests have been made, as the accused are absconding, he added.

A video of a city corporator speaking about the alleged harassment and abuse she suffered at the hands of

Mehta went viral on social media two days ago, the official said.

The victim also alleged that the abuse had been going on since 1999 and her family faces threat from Mehta, he added. Mehta and Tarkar are booked under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,1989, he said.

