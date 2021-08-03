Former BSP Minister Under Fire After Estranged Wife Lodges Complaint Accusing Him of Giving 'Triple Talaq'

An FIR has been lodged against former BSP minister Chaudhary Bashir following his estranged wife’s complaint accusing him of divorcing her through the triple talaq method and marrying again for the 6th time.

In the FIR, the wife alleged that within a few days of marriage, her husband and his sisters Rizwana, Shabana, Noor Fatima and Mezvi started harassing her mentally and physically. The physical assault continued following which she resorted to legal action against her perpetrators. The matter is still in court, while she has been living at her parental home since the last 3 years, the complainant added.

However, it was only on July 23, when after hearing the news of her husband’s 6th marriage, she stormed to his house to confront and was subjected to triple talaq by her husband.

“There, Chaudhary Bashir abused me and saying ‘teen talaq’ he forced me out. Bashir is someone of a criminal background and thus, while providing me security, take necessary action against him.” urged the wife.

The wife also alleged that the local police station initially did not register her complaint. The FIR was filed only after she approached Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G. Mantola Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar confirmed that the FIR was registered on SSP Muniraj G’s directions. He added that there were two more cases against Bashir, both of them based on the woman’s complaints.

At present investigation into the matter is still underway, the police noted. No arrests have been made as of now.

In 2019, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, was passed by both Houses of Parliament which declared triple talaq, ie talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq, illegal. Any Muslim husband who pronounces such talaq to his wife can suffer imprisonment for a term of three years and also be liable for a fine.

The offense under this law is cognizable only if the information given to the police is either by the married Muslim woman to whom the talaq is pronounced or by any person related to her by blood or marriage. This is designed to prevent misuse by outsiders. Under the Act, bail can be granted only after hearing the victim woman and on reasonable grounds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here