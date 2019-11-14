Former Bureaucrat KK Sharma & ex-IPS Officer Farooq Khan Appointed as Advisors to J&K L-G
Both Farooq Khan and KK Sharma were advisors to former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik.
The advisors will assist LG Girish Chandra Murmu in the administrative work.
New Delhi: Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan and former bureaucrat KK Sharma have been appointed as the advisors to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an order of the Union Home Ministry, the appointments of Khan and Sharma will be effective from the day of their joining in their respect posts. The advisors will assist LG Girish Chandra Murmu in the administrative work.
Both Khan, a retired IPS officer, and Sharma, a retired IAS officer, were advisors to former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik.
