English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former CBI Director Alok Verma Dropped from List of Speakers at SRCC Event
The invitation was sent to him on January 9 but that was before Alok Verma's 'resignation'. But once the controversy erupted, the organising committee decided to drop him.
File photo of former CBI director Alok Verma.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former CBI Director Alok Verma has been dropped from the list of speakers at the Delhi's prestigious Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Students' Union Business Conclave 2019, officials said.
An invitation was sent to him on January 9, a day after he was reinstated as the director of the probe agency by the Supreme Court, with a request to speak during the event on Thursday, they said.
The next day, a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge decided to transfer him from the post of CBI director in a split decision, with Kharge giving a strong dissent note to the committee.
Efforts to reach Verma did not fructify but his aides said he was intimated about the decision to drop him as a speaker.
The event is considered a big platform, where leading politicians and other eminent personalities address the student.
Modi had also addressed the event in 2013 in run-up to general elections of 2014.
The college prides itself in having alumni like Union minister Arun Jaitley.
The permission did not come from the college authorities so he would not be attending the event tomorrow, an official in the know of the development said on the
condition of anonymity.
The invitation was sent to him on January 9 but that was before his 'resignation', the official said.
Asked whether a clearance was sought from the college authorities before inviting Verma, the official said it was taken. But once the controversy erupted and there were "a few other issues", the organising committee decided to drop him, the official said.
When reached for comments, SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur said she was not aware of the invitation and the subsequent development.
Verma, who was in a bitter tussle with his deputy, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, was first removed from the post of CBI director by the government after he had ensured filing of an FIR against Asthana on corruption charges. The two officers had levelled allegations of corruption on each other.
The Supreme Court had rejected his "transfer" and reinstated him on January 8, 2018.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
An invitation was sent to him on January 9, a day after he was reinstated as the director of the probe agency by the Supreme Court, with a request to speak during the event on Thursday, they said.
The next day, a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge decided to transfer him from the post of CBI director in a split decision, with Kharge giving a strong dissent note to the committee.
Efforts to reach Verma did not fructify but his aides said he was intimated about the decision to drop him as a speaker.
The event is considered a big platform, where leading politicians and other eminent personalities address the student.
Modi had also addressed the event in 2013 in run-up to general elections of 2014.
The college prides itself in having alumni like Union minister Arun Jaitley.
The permission did not come from the college authorities so he would not be attending the event tomorrow, an official in the know of the development said on the
condition of anonymity.
The invitation was sent to him on January 9 but that was before his 'resignation', the official said.
Asked whether a clearance was sought from the college authorities before inviting Verma, the official said it was taken. But once the controversy erupted and there were "a few other issues", the organising committee decided to drop him, the official said.
When reached for comments, SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur said she was not aware of the invitation and the subsequent development.
Verma, who was in a bitter tussle with his deputy, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, was first removed from the post of CBI director by the government after he had ensured filing of an FIR against Asthana on corruption charges. The two officers had levelled allegations of corruption on each other.
The Supreme Court had rejected his "transfer" and reinstated him on January 8, 2018.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results