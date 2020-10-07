Former CBI Director and Ex-Governor of Nagaland Ashwani Kumar Dies by Suicide, Say Police

Former CBI director and Governor of Nagaland Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Shimla.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla confirmed the incident, according to news agency ANI, describing it as a shocking development. It is learnt that the former state Director General of Police was under depression for sometime.

Kumar was DGP of Himachal Pradesh from August 2006 to July 2008 and then the Director of CBI from August 2008 to November 2010.

After his retirement from the CBI, Kumar had settled down in Shimla. After his retirement, he worked briefly for a private university located near Shimla as its chancellor. A 1973-batch IPS officer, Kumar is survived by his wife and son.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)