Ex-CBI Joint Director to Join 'Any Political Party' or Float His Own to Help Andhra Farmers, Fishermen
A 1990 batch IPS officer, Lakshminarayana, who was at the helm of the investigation into the Satyam scam probe, had applied for VRS this March.
File photo of Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana.
Tirupati (AP): Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana has announced to enter the field of politics in Andhra Pradesh soon.
A 1990 batch IPS officer, Lakshminarayana, who was at the helm of the investigation into the Satyam scam probe, had applied for VRS this March.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Lakshminarayana said he was serving as Additional Director General of Police in Mumbai when he applied for voluntary retirement service and it was accepted later.
He said the sufferings of farmers, weaving community and fishermen have driven him to take a firm decision to join politics to bring back past glory of the villages.
Lakshminarayana said he visited several villages in all 13 districts of the state and met farmers and fishermen besides student communities.
He said a "peoples manifesto" of each village is being prepared and that would be submitted to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other politicians for their response, he said.
Lakshminarayana said he would either float his own party or join any other political party that would implement his proposed village development manifesto.
