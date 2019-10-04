Former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana Likely to Get Clean Chit in Corruption Case

New Delhi: Former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana is likely to be exonerated in the corruption case trigerred by allegations that were levelled by the agency's former director Alok Verma.

According to an Indian Express report, the CBI investigating officer of the case has prepared a report absolving Asthana of all the charges.

The IO in the case is Satish Dagar, who in August had applied for voluntary retirement. His report, which exonerates Asthana, will be sent to the current CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla for his assent, the IE report also states. It will then be filed before a competent court.

This comes even as a second accused in the case, Manoj Prasad remains under investigation.

The CBI on October 15 last year had registered an FIR against Asthana for allegedly taking a bribe from an accused probed by him in return of ensuring relief and a clean chit in the case. Asthana has strongly refuted these allegations.

The then CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Asthana were sent on leave by the Centre through a midnight order on October 23 as both levelled allegations of corruption against each other. Dagar was brought in to probe the case by M Nageswar Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, who took over the duties and functions of CBI director on October 23, 2018 in dramatic midnight change in agency's leadership made by Centre.

The case was earlier being probed by Superintendent of Police A K Bassi who was transferred to Port Blair by Rao.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.