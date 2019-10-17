Ex-Chancellor of Alliance University Among Two Held for Killing of Former VC

Bengaluru: Former vice-chancellor of family fued-ridden Alliance Univeristy D Ayyappa Dore was allegedly hacked to death by a gang here and two people including its former Chancellor arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday.

Dore was on an evening walk at HMT grounds, when he was fatally attacked on Tuesday night.

Claiming to have cracked the case, police on Thursday arrested former Chancellor of the private university, Sudhir Angur and his accomplice Suraj Singh for allegedly hatching the conspiracy to eliminate Dore and engaging contract killers for it.

Hailing from Saasooru in Vijayapura district, Dore was the founder Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

He also founded a political party called Jana Samanyara Paksha (JSP) and unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly election from Muddebihal assembly constituency.

Police claimed that the assailants had allegedly planned to kill Sudhir Angur's brother and founder of the university Madhukar Angur too.

During inquiry, it was found that one of Sudhir Angur's associates advised him to eliminate Dore and his brother Madhukar to gain control over the university as the duo was obstructing his ascension.

The university has been at the centre of a family fight over control of its management with Angur brothers levelling serious allegations and plotting coup to remove each other from the institution.

Alliance University was among the earliest private universities to be established in the state.

Due to the family feud, the academic activities in the institution suffered leading to its closure for a few weeks and exams were postponed in 2016.

The government had intervened to safeguard the interests of the students.

