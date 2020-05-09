Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Put on Ventilator Support

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday and was rushed to a private hospital in Raipur where he was put on ventilator support.

The hospital released a statement in the afternoon and said that the senior politician has regained his pulse and his ECG is also normal.

The physician confirmed that Jogi had suffered a cardiac arrest.

His wife Renu Jogi and his son Amit were present at the hospital.

Amit Jogi, son of the former Chhattisgarh chief minister, told mediapersons that his father had been kept under 48-hour observation by the physicians.

"We will decide about shifting my father somewhere else only after advice from the physicians," Amit Jogi said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior politicians of the state called up Jogi's family and enquired about the 74-year-old leader's health.

