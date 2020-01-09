Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Former Chhattisgarh CM's Personal Assistant Held for Minor's Rape

According to the complainant, in 2015, her parents left the minor in the PA's care after he promised to take care of her education, following which the abuse began in 2016 and lasted till December 2019.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Chhattisgarh CM's Personal Assistant Held for Minor's Rape
Image for representation.

Raipur: A personal assistant of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl, police here said.

Om Prakash Gupta was arrested in the early hours of Thursday based on a complaint lodged by the 16-year-old victim at women's police station here, a senior polic official said.

According to the complainant, in 2015, her parents left her in Gupta's care after he promised to take care of her education, following which the abuse began in 2016 and lasted till December 2019.

Gupta sexually assaulted the minor on several occasions at his other residence in Naya Raipur, and threatened her of dire consequences if she complained to anyone, the official said.

The victim, who hails from Rajnandgaon district, was also forced to do household workand give body massage to Gupta and his wife, the officer said.

A student of Class 11 at a government school here, the victim recently shifted to the school's hostel, where she came in contact with an NGO that helped her file a police complaint on Wednesday, he said.

The accused has been charged under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Gupta has been associated with former Chief Minister and BJP's national vice president Raman Singh for the last 15 years.

When asked about this development, Singh said, "I have sought details from the police in this connection. It would be early to comment without checking the facts."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram