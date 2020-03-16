Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Kovind

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Gogoi, the first person from northeast to reach the top of judiciary, retired as the chief justice of India last November.

