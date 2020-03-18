Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Take Oath as Rajya Sabha Member on Thursday

Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements, including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Take Oath as Rajya Sabha Member on Thursday
File photo of CJI Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will take oath as Rajya Sabha member at 11am on Thursday, sources said. Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16.

Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements, including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government.

Gogoi also led the benches that ruled on the Rafale fighter jet deal and the entry of women in Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

A notification announcing his nomination to the Upper House was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," a notification issued by the home ministry said.

The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi.

Gogoi, 65, retired as CJI last November after a tenure of a little over 13 months. He will be the first former CJI to be nominated to Rajya Sabha, with opposition parties kicking up a controvesy and criticising his appointment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram