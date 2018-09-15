English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Classmate Slashes 24-Year-Old Indore Woman 40 times for Refusing Proposal
Police said accused Kamlesh Sahu had once expressed his love for the victim during their school days and attempted suicide by slashing his wrist when she snubbed his proposal. He finally decided to kill her when he saw her talking to other men.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Indore: A 24-year-old woman was killed in Indore after being slashed about 40 times with a sickle by a former classmate for refusing his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday.
Supriya Jain, an accountant in a private organisation, succumbed on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, said MIG police station incharge Tahzeeb Qazi.
He identified the assailant as Kamlesh Sahu, 24, who works as a waiter at a hotel, adding that the accused and victim studied together at Navodaya School in the state's Damoh district. Sahu attacked the woman on Thursday night when she was returning home from work, the official said.
According to Qazi, Sahu had sent a marriage proposal to the victim on Facebook Messenger a few days ago, which she turned down. The mobile phone from which Sahu sent these messages has been recovered, the official added.
Sahu had been stalking Jain for the past several days and allegedly decided to kill her after spotting her talking to other men, Qazi said.
Qazi said Sahu, during their school days, had once expressed his love for her and then attempted suicide by slashing his wrist when she snubbed his proposal. The accused has been arrested and further probe into the case is underway.
