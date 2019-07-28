Ex-CM and Meghalaya Speaker Donkupar Roy Passes Away; PM Modi, CM Mukul Sangma Pay Tributes

Shillong: Meghalaya Speaker Donkupar Roy passed away in a private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday afternoon. He was 65.

Roy was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram about 10 days ago. Before that, he was being treated at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Shillong.

The head of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and former chief minister breathed his last at 3:15pm. Most of the UDP leaders have rushed to the national capital. Roy’s body will be brought to Shillong on Monday. The government declared three days of state mourning and holiday on the day of funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Roy served Meghalaya with great diligence and helped transform many lives.

Condoling Roy’s death, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote on Twitter that the former had dedicated his life to the service of people.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Dr Donkupar Roy. In his death, we have lost a leader, a guide, who had dedicated his life for the service of the people. May almighty provide strength to his family in this hour of grief. Rest in peace,” Sangma wrote.

Roy was elected for the first time in 1988 as an independent MLA from Shella Assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district. He continued to win from the seat for seven consecutive terms until the 2018 elections.

He was the chief minister from 2008 to 2009. After the 2008 Assembly elections gave a fractured mandate, an alliance between his UDP and a handful of other parties staked claim to form the government and Roy was sworn in as the chief minister on March 19.

Exactly a year later, the government was dismissed and President’s Rule was imposed in the state.

Known for being accessible, Roy was liked by leaders of the ruling as well as opposition parties. In 2017, a video of Sangma, Roy and former MLA Paul Lyngdoh singing The Beatles' 1963 hit ‘All My Loving’ had gone viral on social media.