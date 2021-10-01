Former Congress Minister Kaul Singh Thakur Will Not Contest Mandi Bypolls

Former Congress minister and 8-time MLA from Mandi, Kaul Singh Thakur has endorsed the candidature of former MP Pratibhas Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming bypolls. Thakur speaking to News 18 said that the party high command will take the final decision on who would contest the bypolls from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. He said that in view of the public sentiment observed during the recent visits to nine constituencies of Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts, there was a consensus within the party to give ticket to former MP Pratibha Singh. He added that in view of the goodwill and development work of her late husband and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, it will be beneficial for the party to give her ticket.

Clarifying about his candidature for the upcoming bypolls Thakur said that if party high command decides to give him ticket then he is open to that.

Thakur also questioned his party high command’s decision to give ticket to Ashray Sharma in 2019. He said that just two months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Ashray Sharma visited different areas of Mandi constituency saying that he will be getting a ticket from BJP and even he claimed that he had met Amit Shah. When he did not get a ticket from BJP, Sukhram went to Delhi and got a ticket from Congress for him. As a result, Congress lost from Mandi by more than 4 lakh votes. The party had never suffered such a loss in Mandi earlier, he added.

Kaul Singh said that now the party high command better understands the situation in Mandi.

Bringing serious allegations against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Kaul Singh said that the Chief Minister is being blamed for his minister Mahendra Singh Thakur. Calling Jai Ram Thakur as the ‘accidental CM’ he alleged that the CM used to be an honest person but in the company of Mahendra Singh he has become corrupt and now evening he is lying on many issues.

The bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly seats— Jubbal Kotkhai (Shimla district), Fatehpur (Kangra district) and Arki (Solan district)— will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will be on November 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.