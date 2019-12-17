English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Congress MLA Asif Khan Named in FIR on Jamia Violence
The ex-MLA has been named along with six other accused, officials said.
File photo: Protests against the police crackdown on Jamia and AMU students (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR on the Jamia violence on December 15, officials said on Tuesday.
The ex-MLA has been named along with six other accused, they said.
The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.
